3 touches in 25 mins & 0 shots: Slot will want to fire 6/10 Liverpool star into the sun

(Photos by Carl Recine & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s appalling performance at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup final shouldn’t take away from the grandiose nature of his record-breaking 2024/25 season.

That said, the Egyptian absolutely won’t be able to leave the English capital with his head held high after a vanishing act against Newcastle was witnessed by thousands.

Dan Burn provided the opener in the first half of action, amid a controversial penalty call, with Alexander Isak doubling the score for the Magpies in the following 45.

There can be no complaints from the Premier League table toppers, given that Eddie Howe’s men have dominated proceedings in London.

Mo Salah delivered a no-show performance vs Newcastle

We want to preface this with the obvious: We absolutely adore Salah and think the club should be doing everything they can to extend his terms at Anfield.

That said, our No.11 did absolutely nothing to help his argument with two successive ineffectual outings in two games of serious import in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Sofascore, rather generously in our view, handed the right winger a 6.5/10 rating for his showing against Eddie Howe’s cup-winning side.

Mo Salah was largely invisible throughout, failing to register a single shot or attempt (never mind complete) a dribble down the right flank.

The footballer’s other supporting statistics hardly helped salvage what was a dismal performance in the offensive third:

→ 23 touches

→ 13/17 passes completed (76%)

→ 0 shots

→ 1/1 dribbles completed

→ 2/2 ground duels won

→ 0/1 aerial duels won

→ Lost possession 6x

Gary Neville noticed strange Salah occurence

The strangeness of the performance didn’t go unnoticed as far as Gary Neville, on comms for Sky Sports, was concerned.

“I’ve never seen Mo Salah as quiet as I have seen him in this game,” the former Manchester United star was quoted by BBC Sport.

“He has had three touches, 25 minutes into this second half.”

Perhaps more concerning is the fact Salah hasn’t registered a goal contribution from open play since a 2-0 win over Newcastle at the end of February.

It may simply be a bad patch for the former Roma man, which we can, of course, allow in a season that has otherwise yielded 54 goal contributions in 43 games (across all competitions).

That reason, and that reason alone, may be enough for Arne Slot to keep his cool.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile