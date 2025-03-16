What Gary Neville spotted in first half vs Newcastle will have Liverpool fans fuming

(Photos courtesy of CBS Sports & Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool can’t have too many complaints about how the first half of their Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle United transpired.

Other than a potential penalty claim that went in favour of the Magpies in the first 45.

Beyond that, Arne Slot is sure to take issue with how his side was second-best to Eddie Howe’s outfit, particularly in physical duels in the middle of the park.

Liverpool fans can only hope the Dutchman’s seemingly calm demeanour in the technical area is indicative of a potential ace or two up his sleeve ahead of the second half.

Gary Neville makes Liverpool penalty claim

You could forgive Reds supporters for watching with wide eyes as Kieran Trippier appeared to handle the ball in the box.

Luis Diaz, spotting the contact, turned to on-pitch official John Brooks, but to no avail.

Sky Sports coverage of the incident likewise appeared to acknowledge that our eyes hadn’t deceived us: “40: PENALTY APPEAL…NOTHING DOING! Another long ball makes Trippier defend who must be thinking about that hamstring. He does deal with it but the ball does hit his hand and he was inside the box.

“VAR take a look and decide no foul play.”

Gary Neville took a position on the matter… and then climbed back on to the safety of the middle of the fence: “I think in Europe, that’s a penalty.

“I think in England we are all saying we wouldn’t like it given against us.”

Speaking on ITV Sports’ coverage, fellow Monday Night Football pundit Jamie Carragher agreed with his colleague’s take on the matter.

You can catch a clip of the penalty shout below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Obvious hand ball not given. Kieran Trippier’s hand takes the ball out of the path of Luis Diaz in the box. Should have been a penalty. pic.twitter.com/qtFSNEqZ3T — Imani: That Good Craic (@imanilfc) March 16, 2025

Should Liverpool have been given a penalty?

We’d have to agree, particularly given the height of Trippier’s raised arm and the nature of the ball’s trajectory from the bounce, that a penalty call would have been somewhat harsh.

At the very least, however, it’s considerably more ambiguous than the decision-making around Ousmane Dembele’s opening goal at Anfield in the Champions League.

Certainly, we here at Empire of the Kop would have been a little disappointed to see such a call awarded against Liverpool in a competitive game (never mind a cup final).

Still, it’s worth bearing in mind that such calls are made in favour of the attacking team with more regularity than should be the norm.

Though, we digress – that’s a separate conversation to be had over the quality of officiating in the Premier League.

