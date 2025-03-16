Major Liverpool transfer news coming out of Spain amid Alexander Isak ‘utopia’

(Photos by Julian Finney & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A move to Barcelona remains a distinct possibility for Luis Diaz ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Colombian international has long been linked with a switch to the Catalan giants in reportage.

The winger’s father, Luis Manuel Díaz, has made it clear that such a move would be a ‘dream’ for his Merseyside-dwelling son.

Diaz first joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side in the 2022 January window and has since registered 37 goals and 18 assists in 139 appearances (across all competitions).

Could Luis Diaz be sold to Barcelona this summer?

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, is understood to be a big fan of our No.7 who is considered a more realistic transfer option than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

That’s the word from Diario Sport journalist Toni Juanmarti on X (formerly Twitter). However, a potential move is understood to be heavily reliant on the Blaugrana’s potential financial situation this summer.

“Isak is a utopia. Luis Díaz is also very difficult, but less impossible, and Deco really likes him,” the reporter’s comments were translated (courtesy of Google Translate).

“The Colombian’s entourage is aware of Barça’s desires, but it’s a dead letter if the club doesn’t secure a fair play margin in the summer. Will there be any major sales?”

Diaz’s contract, notably, doesn’t expire until 2027, so the La Liga giants won’t have an opportunity to low-ball Liverpool at the end of the season.

Sporting director Richard Hughes should, and will, demand a sizeable fee even to consider allowing our first-choice left-sided winger to depart.

Liverpool could improve on Diaz

We’re in no rush to see the former FC Porto man out of the door in the next transfer window.

However, we do think there’s a world in which Liverpool can come out of the summer potentially significantly improved.

Whilst Luis Diaz has far from had a poor season (particularly on the left flank) – and has ultimately helped facilitate a system where the burden of goals rests on Mo Salah – there’s no question a tally of 13 goals and five assists in 41 games can be improved on.

It all very much depends on our recruitment team’s thought process, of course. Do we want to move the burden of goals centrally and sign a top-class striker? Or sign someone closer to the mould of a Bobby Firmino-type footballer who more or less sacrifices themself to facilitate the excellence of the two wingers?

