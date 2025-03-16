Further disaster for Liverpool as journo’s footage immediately after FT is gutting

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott added to Liverpool’s concerns at full-time as he was spotted limping off the field of play.

The Reds midfielder was once again entrusted with a cameo appearance as Arne Slot’s men succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup final.

In truth, the scoreline more than flattered the Merseysiders who were a distant second-best to a Newcastle outfit that, in the words of Jamie Carragher, ‘battered’ their opponents.

“Newcastle didn’t just win today, they battered Liverpool,” the former centre-half told Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC Sport).

“I find it difficult to be too critical, given what Liverpool look like they will go on to achieve.

“Newcastle are a great Premier League team and they have wiped the floor with them today.”

Harvey Elliott has to be helped off the pitch

It was 16 minutes of action too far for Elliott who sadly had to be guided off the pitch by physios after the full-time whistle.

Footage shared from inside Wembley Stadium, courtesy of the Echo’s Theo Squires on X (formerly Twitter), showed the former Fulham academy star limping off the field of play.

Harvey Elliott now being helped off the pitch after Joelinton's challenge.#LFC pic.twitter.com/RXFGfYuQJD — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) March 16, 2025

It’s a huge shame as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, given the Englishman has been particularly productive despite the limited minutes on offer.

Now we wait to see the extent of the potential injury issue.

What injury issues are Liverpool dealing with?

Ibrahima Konate made a welcome return to the starting lineup – though posted a somewhat poor performance in London – after some concern over fitness levels in our Champions League exit.

Harvey Elliott may yet join the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez on Liverpool’s official injury list.

Given the 21-year-old couldn’t independently make his way to the bench, it would suggest the injury is a potentially troublesome one.

Hopefully, Arne Slot can deliver some positive news on that front after an early (and incomplete) assessment by our medical staff.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile