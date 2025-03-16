(Video) Defiant to the last: Liverpool fans’ spirits refuse to be broken as they left Wembley

Image via @DaveOCKOP on X

Liverpool fans have had numerous unforgettable days out at Wembley over the years, but unfortunately today wasn’t one of them.

The Reds were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with Federico Chiesa’s stoppage time goal coming too late to spark genuine hopes of a dramatic comeback, and the misery was compounded by the sight of Harvey Elliott hobbling off the pitch after bearing the brunt of a rough challenge from Joelinton.

While the Tyneside contingent rightly soaked up the celebrations on a day to cherish forever for them, their Merseyside counterparts filed out of the national stadium disappointed but defiant.

Liverpool fans defiant in defeat

A video shared by DAVEOCKOP on X shows a section of Liverpool fans making their way out of Wembley just after the full-time whistle, but there was no anger or dismay on show as they descended the concrete staircase.

Instead, the Reds supporters boomed out a chorus of ‘A Liverbird Upon My Chest’ as they refused to have their spirits broken by the wretched performance that their team turned in against Newcastle, with Stephen Warnock lambasting their ‘criminal‘ defending at set pieces.

Liverpool fans did their bit, even though the team failed to perform

The atmosphere at Anfield has been a topic of discussion on social media in recent days, with some bemoaning how subdued it was for the games against Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain, but the Kopites who were at Wembley today played their part in a raucous occasion.

Of course it was Newcastle’s day, and we absolutely wouldn’t begrude them any celebrations after waiting 70 years for a major domestic trophy, but the Liverpool fans were also in fine voice even during a match when their team just didn’t perform.

A chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone could be heard in the game’s dying moments as the last remnants of hope for the Reds faded away, and the post-match scenes underneath the Wembley stands showed the defiance which exists among many of the club’s supporters.

We’re heading into the international break on the biggest downer of the season, but if Arne Slot’s side can bounce back at the start of April with wins over Everton and Fulham, the mood will rapidly change towards eagerly anticipating the prospect of a 20th league title (fingers crossed!).

You can view the clip of the Liverpool fans’ post-match singing below, via @DaveOCKOP on X: