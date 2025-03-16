Liverpool team news v Newcastle: Konate fit to start as Slot makes big goalkeeping call

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arne Slot could win his first trophy as Liverpool head coach this evening if his side can get the better of Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

While the Magpies are seeking their first major domestic honour in seven decades, the Reds are aiming to triumph in this competition for the third time in four years, having seen off Chelsea on the previous two occasions.

Aside from the obvious motivation of claiming silverware, LFC will be determined to lay the ghosts of their Champions League exit on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek and avoid seeing a second potential trophy slip out of reach in the space of just six days.

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold today after the injury he suffered on Tuesday night, although the participation of Ibrahima Konate in training a couple of days ago suggests that he’ll be fit enough to feature.

Liverpool starting XI to face Newcastle in Carabao Cup final

Slot makes X changes from the starting line-up from Liverpool’s defeat to PSG five days ago.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts his third Carabao Cup final, with the Irishman keeping his place for this competition and coming in for Alisson Becker. As expected, Jarell Quansah fills the vacancy at right-back, with Konate being passed fit to play and starting alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Andy Robertson on the left-hand side of defence.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister partner one another in midfield once again, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role.

The attacking trident is the same as against PSG, with Mo Salah and Diogo Jota on the flanks and Diogo Jota starting at centre-forward.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: