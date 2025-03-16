Who Mo Salah will be calling ahead of Carabao Cup final v Newcastle speaks volumes

(Photos by Shaun Botterill & Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mo Salah shared his tradition of calling his mother before a game ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool are due to take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at 4:30pm on Sunday, with the Merseysiders chasing a first piece of silverware to truly kick off the Arne Slot era.

The Reds have since been ruled out of contention for the FA Cup and Champions League following respective defeats to Plymouth and PSG.

Who does Mo Salah call before a game?

Salah admitted that a phone call to his mother ahead of a tie is a non-negotiable, and nothing’s about to change in that respect ahead of Liverpool’s latest trip to Wembley this afternoon.

“Before the final? I will say my Mum,” the Egyptian international spoke to Sky Sports.

“I call her on the phone all the time. Since I started my career, I call her every day before a game.

“Before that, on the way to the stadium. Yeah I always call her. She just gives me a prayer and wishes me good luck.”

Mo Salah reveals who he talks to on the phone before every game! 📞 pic.twitter.com/1OH97rdvp8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 14, 2025

It’s evidently a tradition that has played at least a small part in bringing the forward great fortune in his club career. A remarkable 54 goal contributions (32 goals and 22 assists) were plundered in 42 appearances (in all competitions) in the 2024/25 season alone.

Not that the right-sided winger needs the extra motivation ahead of our impending clash with the Magpies in the English capital, judging by heartbreaking post-match scenes earlier in the week.

Family is very important to Salah

It goes without saying that family is of paramount importance to our beloved Egyptian King.

Not that it needs to prove a swaying factor, given the No.11’s commitment to a continued existence on Merseyside is evident for all to see inside and beyond Anfield’s borders.

Still, it can’t hurt our chances of keeping Mo Salah at L4 for at least a little while longer beyond the 2025 expiration date of his current terms that his family are considered ‘happy and settled in Cheshire’.

It now remains to be seen whether a compromise can be reached on the player and club’s respective sides to enable that vision to become reality.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile