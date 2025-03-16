“He’s been unhappy” – Sky reporter noticed something worrying about Liverpool player at Wembley

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player was spotted looking ‘unhappy’ in the opening minutes of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this afternoon.

The Reds are taking on Newcastle as they vie for the first major silverware of the English club season, and both had early forays into the respective final thirds of the pitch.

In the 10th minute of the match, a diagonal pass was played towards Mo Salah, who did his best to try and get on the end of it but was unable to take possession due to the close attention of Dan Burn, who managed to shield the ball out for a goal kick and may have accidentally collided with the Egyptian.

Salah looked ‘unhappy’ after losing early duel

Vinny O’Connor has been providing live updates on the game for Sky Sports’ matchday blog, and he noticed Liverpool’s number 11 looking less than comfortable after losing that duel with the towering Magpies defender.

The reporter posted (16:43): “Mo Salah just feeling his right foot at the moment. He’s been unhappy since Dan Burn got the better of him at the byline. I’m not sure whether Burn inadvertently trod on him but his defensive efforts brought a massive cheer from Newcastle end.”

Hopefully Salah can shake it off and make a decisive impact for Liverpool

Salah was unfortunate not to have gotten on the end of that inviting pass, with Burn doing well to shepherd the ball out of play as he used every inch of his substantial physique to good effect for his team.

When the TV cameras panned to a close-up of the Liverpool winger a couple of minutes later, he appeared to be slightly grimacing, which’d tally with what O’Connor noticed about that duel with the Newcastle defender.

That could’ve made for a very worrying sight for Reds fans when the Egyptian seemed to be in discomfort, but thankfully he’s carried on without looking particularly perturbed by that moment in the first few minutes.

After being subdued by Nuno Mendes in both legs of our Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain and leaving the Anfield pitch in tears, hopefully Salah can make a decisive impact at Wembley this evening and help his side to win a third Carabao Cup final in four years!