(Video) Sunderland fans lend their support to Liverpool with iconic Reds chant ahead of cup final

Image via safcmedia on TikTok

It doesn’t take the most forensic detective work to establish who most (possibly all) Sunderland fans will want to win the Carabao Cup final today.

The Black Cats’ arch-rivals Newcastle United provide the opposition to Liverpool at Wembley this evening, with the first major trophy of the English club season up for grabs in northwest London.

The Reds are seeking to win the trophy for the third time in four years and the 11th time overall, with the Magpies hoping for a maiden triumph in the competition.

Sunderland fans show their support for Liverpool

Sunderland fans didn’t have a particularly fun day out on Saturday as they watched their side lose 3-0 away to Coventry – a fixture which could yet be reprised in the Championship play-offs – but they didn’t pass up the opportunity to troll their fiercest rivals prior to kick-off.

A video uploaded by safcmedia to Tiktok shows a section of Black Cats supporters singing You’ll Never Walk Alone in the concourse at the CBS Arena as they made it crystal clear that they’re hoping for Liverpool to deny the Tynesiders a trophy today.

Hopefully Liverpool can give Sunderland fans a result to enjoy!

There are several plausible reasons to portray the Reds as favourites to win the Carabao Cup final – they beat Newcastle 2-0 less than three weeks ago and sit 23 points ahead of them in the Premier League table, while nobody has a better track record in this competition than the Merseysiders.

However, Arne Slot’s side will need to shake off the physical and emotional fatigue of their Champions League elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, although the head coach has kept faith with nine of the starting XI from Tuesday night for today’s clash at Wembley.

Both teams will be looking to hugely prolific strikers to potentially provide the match-winning moment, with Mo Salah and Alexander Isak (who spoke about his future over the weekend) having shot the lights out for Liverpool and Newcastle respectively this season.

Hopefully the Reds will retain the trophy they’ve won more often than any other club and, in the process, give Sunderland fans something to enjoy from the weekend!

You can view the Sunderland supporters singing YNWA below, via safcmedia on TikTok: