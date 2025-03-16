What Dominik Szoboszlai did at full-time whistle sums up Wembley nightmare for Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai summed up the frustration felt by everyone of a Liverpool persuasion when the full-time whistle blew in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds failed to retain the trophy after a deserved 2-1 loss to Newcastle at Wembley, with Federico Chiesa’s goal in stoppage time proving to be a mere footnote on an unforgettable day for the Geordies.

It caps a thoroughly miserable week for Arne Slot’s side, who were also eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, leaving just one trophy up for grabs this season.

Szoboszlai can’t hide his anger at full-time

Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor was reporting from Wembley today, and when the full-time whistle blew, his eye was immediately drawn towards Szoboszlai.

He posted on the broadcaster’s live matchday blog (18:33): “The Liverpool players sink to their knees. Szoboszlai hoofs the ball away in desperate frustration. A week that promised so much has seen two cup dreams disappear. Still the Premier League title was beyond expectations at the start of the season.”

Liverpool nowhere near good enough at Wembley

While Liverpool at least went down fighting to PSG, today they simply didn’t turn up until it was far too late, and it boggles the mind as to how they could surrender so feebly when, in last year’s Carabao Cup final, an injury-ravaged Reds side could show the spirit and tenacity to secure a memorable win over Chelsea.

Stephen Warnock branded LFC’s set-piece defending as ‘criminal‘, and it wasn’t a wholly unfair assessment of how easily we gave up the two goals that Newcastle scored.

Despite having 66% of possession, Slot’s side mustered only seven shots throughout the entire game compared to the Magpies’ 17 (Sofascore), and too many players in Red just didn’t play anywhere close to their best level – not least Mo Salah.

Most of the Liverpool squad will disperse for international duty over the next fortnight, but when they reconvene on Merseyside at the end of this month, hopefully they’ll have shaken off the cobwebs of bitter disappointment from this week.

There’s a Premier League title to be won, for sure, but there’s still plenty to be done to ensure that our 12-point lead isn’t whittled away over the final nine matches of the season.