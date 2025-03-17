‘Made contact’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have wheels in motion for €76m summer signing

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that Liverpool are still interested in Alexander Isak ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders appear to be in increasing need of offensive reinforcements at the end of the season ahead of the expected departure of Darwin Nunez.

“My expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave the club in the summer window,” the Italian transfer news expert spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“He was close to Al-Nassr in January. Let’s see with Saudi or any other European club in the summer.”

The Uruguayan international has struggled to adapt to Arne Slot’s demands in 2024/25, finding both minutes and goal contributions harder to come by.

A disappointing 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle on Sunday certainly did little to dispel the notion that Liverpool are in need of reinforcements to offload some of the goal burden from top scorer Mo Salah.

Liverpool have made contact with Alexander Isak’s entourage

Lo and behold, we’ve reportedly already ‘made some contact’ with ‘people close’ to goal machine Alexander Isak.

“Liverpool are also there for Alexander Isak. [They] already made some contact with people close to the player,” Romano went on to add.

“Both clubs are interested in Alexander Isak. For Arsenal, he is the absolute top target; for Liverpool, he’s one of the names they are considering in that position.

“We will see what Newcastle want to do because they keep insisting on their position: keep the player, continue with the player. But, we know when there is important money on the table, sometimes it’s also about the Financial Fair Play and all these sort of things.”

Slot will have had quite a good look at the Sweden international by this point, having witnessed the 25-year-old score twice against the Reds in our last three meetings.

A lead-doubling goal against us at Wembley Stadium, for the record, took the Newcastle man’s tally up to 28 goal contributions (23 goals and five assists) in 33 games (across all competitions) this term.

How much is Isak worth?

Football Transfers’ unique valuation system estimates Isak’s value to be in the region of €76.4m [£64.2m].

That’s a figure to really be taken with a pinch of salt, however, with Fabrizio Romano having previously suggested it would take in excess of €90m [£75.7m] to convince Newcastle to part ways with the Liverpool-linked striker.

Player Goals Assists Goal Contributions Harry Kane 21 8 29 Omar Marmoush 19 10 29 Mateo Retegui 22 4 26 Robert Lewandowski 22 2 24 Erling Haaland 21 3 24 Alexander Isak 19 5 24 Kylian Mbappe 20 3 23

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt (central strikers’ goal contributions in Europe’s top five leagues)

Given that we or Arsenal could be landing one of the most talented forwards in Europe (and not forgetting that his contract isn’t set to expire until 2028), that’s entirely understandable.

Another important goal to help the Magpies lift their first domestic trophy in 70 years will surely have only further bumped up the price tag ahead of the summer.

On the plus side, we could look to significantly offset any seismic outlay for Alexander Isak by cashing in on any potential interest in Nunez from Saudi Arabia this summer.

