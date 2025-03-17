Before Isak: Liverpool’s first summer signing may be clear after Fabrizio Romano’s afternoon transfer claim

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain admirers of Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The respected reporter shared the update on Monday afternoon – along with news of ‘contact’ made with Alexander Isak’s entourage – several months ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders are expected to engage in heavy business at the end of the season, with Arne Slot no doubt keen to shape the squad in his image.

Liverpool may try to sign Milos Kerkez

Romano noted that Liverpool are still in ‘love’ with the Hungarian international.

“In the summer I already told you we expect Liverpool to be really busy, because there are several positions to cover,” the transfer news journalist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“At left-back, they love Milos Kerkez, as I keep telling you he’s in the list.

“They’re expecting to bring in a new centre-back, let’s see what happens in the midfield but also up front.”

The Merseysiders have long been linked with Kerkez amid some concerns over the left-back role.

Whilst it would be remiss of us to ignore Andy Robertson’s improved performances in recent weeks, it’s an area we still believe Arne Slot’s side could do with some investment in.

At the very least to potentially upgrade on backup left-back Kostas Tsimikas and pave the way for an updated backline under our Dutch head coach’s supervision.

It’s more likely Liverpool sign Kerkez before Isak

Given that Isak is set to be the subject of a major battle this summer – potentially between ourselves and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – we’d suspect this transfer is unlikely to be resolved in a hurry.

The Swede’s long-term contract (expiring in the summer of 2028), coupled with Newcastle’s desire to keep hold of their star talent, will surely only complicate and elongate any potential talks at the end of the season.

For that reason, we strongly suspect transfer targets like Milos Kerkez will be far more likely to complete potential moves to Anfield this summer ahead of the Magpies attacker.

And that’s assuming we are indeed prepared to commit major funds for the purpose of luring Alexander Isak to Liverpool in the next transfer window.

The aforementioned left-back, by comparison, is expected to move on in search of pastures new this summer – and L4 could very well be his next destination.

