Fabrizio Romano provides ‘concrete’ Luis Diaz future update after Man City move fell apart

Liverpool fans are still reeling from a defeat at the hands of Newcastle United and now it seems we may be in for a summer of transfer rumours around Luis Diaz.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano reported: “For Luis Diaz, there is a concrete possibility to leave Liverpool.

“At the moment, it’s not something guaranteed but it’s a concrete possibility because there are some clubs interested from Saudi in Luis Diaz. He decided to continue at Liverpool to respect Liverpool.

“One year ago, so summer transfer window 2024, there was interest from Manchester City. Then the deal didn’t happen, but the interest was genuine.

“Now let’s see what happens because Barcelona is looking for a winger and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people in in the club. That’s the reality.

“But we also have to understand what happens in terms of how much Barca can invest in terms of transfer fee and in terms of salary for Liverpool financially.

“Luis Diaz is an important player, so let’s see what happens there.

“And then again, remember about Saudi and more clubs interested in Luis Diaz, who could be one of the names for the summer transfer window.

“Let’s say that my expectation today is… for Luis Diaz to have concrete possibilities to leave Liverpool, not guaranteed, but concrete possibilities.”

It’s a typical update from the Italian journalist where the phrase ‘concrete possibility’ seems like an oxymoron but is used several times.

It feels like the Colombian could be part of what is being predicted to be a busy few months of incomings outgoings at Anfield.

Luis Diaz is being touted for a summer exit from Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has said that Arne Slot needs two players to be good enough to start up front alongside Mo Salah, which would suggest he would be on board with our No.7 departing.

It’s not the first time that he’s been linked to Barcelona either and it feels like the 28-year-old may well be open for a change this summer.

With a lack of contribution in recent weeks from not just the former Porto man but also Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo (though he has been injured), it feels like an overhaul of our forward line is looming.

Our new head coach will want to put his own stamp on the team and it looks like this could be with his attackers.

You can watch Romano’s comments on Diaz (from 5:28) via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

