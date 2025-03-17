Video of Liverpool midfielder limping out of Wembley adds insult to cup final injury

(Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Liverpool were defeated by Newcastle at Wembley and that’s not the end of our issues, with one player being spotted limping out of the stadium.

As our players boarded the coach back home, Harvey Elliott was spotted walking with a limp after his efforts during the match.

The sight of no crutches or leg brace certainly suggests it’s not too serious but without a scan, it will be hard to know the full extent of the 21-year-old’s problems.

Quite how Joelinton got away without punishment is another topic of discussion but we could see with the on-pitch footage, that the boyhood Red certainly felt the effects of the challenge.

Harvey Elliott was left in pain after cup final defeat

After being selected to play for England’s under-21 squad, it’ll be telling as to whether the midfielder is part of these matches or sits out through injury.

It was another impressive performance from our No.19 who provided the assist for Federico Chiesa’s goal, after he came off the bench to try and change the game.

It wasn’t enough to change the result but you have to credit the mentality from the former Fulham man, to show the right attitude once again.

Jamie Carragher has listed the areas where the Reds need to strengthen next season, with a desire for two new players who have the talent to start on a regular basis.

If this does happen, it’ll be interesting to see if Harvey Elliott is allowed more chances or whether he decides that pastures new are better for his career progression.

You can the video of Elliott via @LewisSteele_ on X:

Harvey Elliott limps out of Wembley after that nasty tackle on him towards the end pic.twitter.com/GYgoc6WWuO — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) March 16, 2025

