Jamie Carragher names two players Liverpool need to sign this summer

Pictures via Sky Sports Football on YouTube

Liverpool fell to a defeat at Wembley and the post-match analysis from Jamie Carragher highlighted what the Reds need to do next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser said: “The lack of pace in the team I think is glaring in the attack and I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mo Salah.

“Because he’s taking a little bit of criticism after the two Paris Saint-Germain games, because he was up against possibly the best left back in the world in [Nuno] Mendes, who was fantastic.

“He didn’t do too much, he wasn’t great to today but he doesn’t get help off the other attackers.

“This is not like it was under Jurgen Klopp where Mane could bail Liverpool out of trouble, or Firmino, or the other attackers.

“Liverpool have got good players, they’re not great players and they’ve relied on [Salah] so far, so I don’t want to see too much criticism for Mo Salah.

“Over this last week, what it’s done has shine a light on that Liverpool need to go and buy two attackers, not as squad players, possibly to play alongside Mo Salah, hopefully for next season.”

It was a stern defence of Mo Salah, after the forward failed to make too much of an impact in the final.

Liverpool could have a busy summer of transfer activity

The Egyptian was closely marked by the Newcastle defence and rather than trying to get the ball to his feet, we went far too direct with our build-up play.

That meant that Dan Burn stood out, with Arne Slot crediting the defender for winning 150 duels in the game after playing to his strengths.

We all still want the 32-year-old to sign a new contact this summer and with it seeming clear that we don’t have a No.9 who works in this system, there’s going to need to be some big money spent.

Ironically, links to the man who scored against us in the showpiece event mean that Alexander Isak could be the player who we need to get the winning edge in the biggest games.

You can watch Carragher’s comments via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley