Redknapp shares telling Jason Tindall conversation about Liverpool before Wembley final

Pictures via Sky Sports Football on YouTube

Liverpool fans won’t need to be reminded that we lost the cup final this weekend, with Jason Tindall providing the inside of what Newcastle plotted before the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp said: “I spoke to Jason Tindall [Newcastle’s assistant manager] before the game.

“He went, ‘it couldn’t have gone better for us really, the fact that [Liverpool] had to go to the wire on Tuesday [against PSG] and make it so difficult for them.’

“They felt they could use that to their advantage if they started well and got after Liverpool and that’s exactly what they did.”

It was hard to tell whether playing in the Carabao Cup final would be the perfect chance to bounce back or that it came a game too soon for the Reds.

Given our performance, it feels very much so like it was the latter.

Liverpool suffered a Champions League elimination hangover

We looked like a tired team against the French champions and then this seemed to carry over to our trip to London.

Arne Slot noted how it felt like Dan Burn won 150 duels and that was an example of how much more eager the Geordies were to win the game.

It certainly didn’t help to then ask Alexis Mac Allister to go and mark the 6′ 6″ defender from a corner either but it was just not our day.

You can’t fault our efforts against PSG on Tuesday evening and it certainly had a mental and physical impact on the players.

What makes it most upsetting is that the huge efforts that went into both matches were in vein, as we now have been eliminated from two tournaments within six days.

You can view Redknapp’s comments from Tindall via Sky Sports Football on YouTube: