Les Ferdinand’s ‘only the league’ comment shows narrative switch around Liverpool

Pictures via Sky Sports Football on YouTube

This time last week, dreams of a Munich final and Carabao Cup silverware were in place for Liverpool fans but Les Ferdinand has reveled in our demise.

Speaking after Newcastle’s victory, the former striker said: “You know, [it was a] treble at the start of the week, now they’re only on for the Premier League.”

Despite the Reds being runaway leaders at the top, this narrative of ‘only’ winning the Premier League is laughable.

How can winning our first league in five seasons, stopping a Manchester City run of four-in-a-row and currently keeping Arsenal at bay – be considered a small achievement?

Liverpool’s efforts this season aren’t being appreciated

At least Alan Shearer credited how well our team have been playing, as he spoke after the victory for the club he’s supported all his life.

After dropping out of two competitions in a week, it feels terrible but our efforts have been so impressive so far – that they deserve recognition.

Jamie Carragher has started the preparations for the summer and where the Reds need to strengthen but this campaign is still not done.

If we go out in the next few matches, keep recording victories and then manage to win the league – it won’t feel like a consolation prize at all.

Because we have been so far ahead, pundits and rival teams are trying to say that our potential achievement shouldn’t be as appreciated as it so clearly should be.

Les Ferdinand’s slip of the tongue is an example of how our season will be described, even if we go on to win the prize most desired by our supporters.

You can watch Ferdinand’s comments via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley