‘This week told us a lot’ – Richard Keys brutally slams ‘average’ Liverpool after cup final woe

Whereas Alan Shearer was gracious about Liverpool after their Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle on Sunday. Richard Keys very much went in the other direction.

The Reds turned in a dreadful performance at Wembley yesterday and could have no complaints about the result, which capped a miserable week in which we also exited the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

That leaves Arne Slot’s side with just one more trophy to try and win for the rest of the season, but with a 12-point lead at the summit of the Premier League and nine matches remaining, they’re well on track to ensure that they don’t end the campaign empty-handed.

Keys take aims at ‘average’ Liverpool

However, having been distinctly unimpressed with Liverpool in their last two games, Keys put the Reds’ enviable top-flight position down to the flaws of the chasing pack, rather than the quality within the Merseysiders’ squad.

The beIN SPORTS presented posted on X on Sunday night: “I’ve had no idea all season how good this Liverpool team were. This week told us a lot. They’re average.

“They’re top for 2 reasons – they had a great start & because every other challenger went backwards. Slot has discovered English football isn’t so easy after all.”

So disrespectful from Keys

Yes, Liverpool have had a terrible week and didn’t do enough to stay in the Champions League or win the Carabao Cup, but this is still highly disingenuous from Keys (as well as Les Ferdinand, who came out with a similarly laughable verdict after Sunday’s match).

His words are disrespectful not only to the Reds but also to PSG and Newcastle, who richly deserved their respective triumphs and will take enormous pride in getting the better of the Premier League leaders.

As for his insinuation that LFC are top by default because of the apparent weaknesses of other teams, let us gently remind him that we’ve only lost once in the top flight all season, and that was now more than six months ago to the side currently occupying third place.

Keys is also disrespecting Slot with his nonsensical remark about ‘discovering’ that the standard at the highest level in England is very high. If he’d actually bothered to listen to the Liverpool head coach’s press conferences since August, he’d have heard the 46-year-old saying on numerous occasions that English football is far tougher than the club game in his native Netherlands.

For a coach to come into the Premier League as the successor to a beloved club legend and lose only one of his first 29 matches in the division deserves far more acclaim than what the beIN SPORTS anchor has voiced, but that won’t bother anyone of a Reds persuasion one bit if we’re celebrating with the top-flight trophy in a few weeks’ time!