‘Wanted to see a bit more’ – Micah Richards underwhelmed by Liverpool ace who lost 6 duels on Sunday

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Micah Richards felt ‘disappointed’ by one player in particular during a ‘flat’ Liverpool performance in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

On a day when most of the Reds’ starting XI didn’t play anywhere close to their best, Newcastle took full advantage to secure their first major domestic silverware since 1955, triggering scenes of euphoria among their fans at Wembley.

It felt as though Arne Slot’s side were still suffering a hangover from their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week, and Magpies assistant boss Jason Tindall admitted afterwards that it may have worked in his team’s favour.

Richards ‘disappointed’ with Luis Diaz at Wembley

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast as he reviewed the Carabao Cup final on Sunday night, Richards was underwhelmed by the performance of Liverpool’s number 7, and indeed the team as a whole.

The pundit reflected: “I was disappointed with Luis Diaz today. I know he’s been through a lot with his father getting kidnapped and all that sort of thing, but when I have seen him before, he has been electric, he has been up and down the wing.