Alan Shearer heaps huge praise on Liverpool in tweet celebrating Newcastle’s Wembley triumph

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As he revelled in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph, Alan Shearer also gave praise to the Liverpool side that they vanquished at Wembley on Sunday.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak ensured an unforgettable day for the Magpies as they ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy, and as Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk both acknowledged with their post-match gestures towards the opposition, they were full value for their victory in north London yesterday.

The Match of the Day pundit was among the Geordie faithful in attendance at the match and, along with everyone else of a Tyneside persuasion, he rightly revelled in his club’s long-awaited success.

Shearer praises Liverpool despite Wembley woe

A few hours after the final whistle, Shearer took to social media with some kind words for Liverpool, who have a commanding lead in the Premier League but were distinctly second best at Wembley.

The 54-year-old posted on X: “I know I’m pissed but … Liverpool are a great club and will win the league and have been brilliant this season but the Geordies absolutely smashed them today and deserved it…”

I know I’m pissed but ……. Liverpool are a great club and will win the league and have been brilliant this season but the Geordies absolutely smashed them today and deserved it…. 🖤🤍 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 16, 2025

A fair reflection from Shearer – Liverpool will regroup and go again

Shearer is quite right to be on cloud nine after Newcastle’s triumph, and nobody who watched the game could dispute that Eddie Howe’s team were superior on the day and fully deserved to take home the silverware.

Liverpool fans are sure to appreciate the pundit’s gracious words about the Reds, who despite seeing two trophies removed from their reach over the past week are still well on course to enjoy Premier League glory later in the spring, barring a monumental collapse.

Not even the most optimistic LFC supporter would’ve expected in August that we’d even be top of the table by now, let alone 12 points clear, and it has been a mostly terrific season up to now.

The defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle were tough to take, but the international break gives Liverpool the opportunity to take a step back and regroup in a few days’ time, ready to focus solely on top-flight affairs and hopefully ensure that we soon enjoy celebrations akin to what Geordies are experiencing since yesterday.