Virgil van Dijk appears to drop huge Liverpool contract hint within 24 hours of cup final defeat

Virgil van Dijk has revealed when Liverpool fans can finally expect clarity on his future, with the captain now just three-and-a-half months away from the end of his current contract.

The 33-year-old admitted after the Reds’ Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain last week that he has ‘no idea’ as to whether or not he’ll still be at Anfield for the start of next season, although he intriguingly said on the eve of the Carabao Cup final that he wants to experience winning trophies ‘again and again and again’.

An update from Ben Jacobs in recent days stated that the Dutch defender is ‘giving priority to’ LFC and not currently negotiating with other clubs, despite being able to do so since the start of January.

Van Dijk puts timeline on decision about his future

On Monday morning, Fabrizio Romano took to X with quotes from Van Dijk – which appear to have been said after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defeat yesterday evening – in which the Reds captain proclaimed that a decision on his future will be announced in the next two months.

Our number 4 stated: “Before the end of the season there’s going to be news. As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”

Will Van Dijk sign a new contract at Liverpool?

It isn’t explicitly clear from Van Dijk’s comments whether or not he’ll sign a new contract at Liverpool before his current deal expires in June, but at least we have a specified timeline on when we can expect an announcement one way or the other.

His line about being ‘fully committed’ and his ‘love’ for the club could be interpreted in contrasting ways, depending on one’s disposition. It might be taken as a sign that he’s still all-in with the Reds, or that maybe he sees his immediate future elsewhere and won’t stay at Anfield unless he’s 100% dedicated to the cause.

The longer that the contract saga has gone on, the more that fears over him leaving (along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold) appear to have intensified, and it’s been agonising for LFC fans to have so much uncertainty around the futures of three crucial squad leaders throughout an excellent season on the pitch.

It’ll be most interesting to see if either of the other two players whose deals are nearing expiry will follow Van Dijk’s lead and soon give a clear indication as to when we can expect to find out whether or not they’ll be staying put at Liverpool.