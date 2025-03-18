How Julian Alvarez reacted to Liverpool transfer rumours as Atletico Madrid chief speaks out

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

In recent days, reports had emerged from various outlets claiming that Liverpool had approached Atletico Madrid over a possible move for Julian Alvarez.

It was only last summer that the Argentina striker left Manchester City for Diego Simeone’s side in a six-year deal, with the 25-year-old evidently committing to Los Rojiblancos for the long-term.

The LaLiga club’s sporting director has since gone public to strongly refute any speculation linking the 2022 World Cup winner with a potential switch to Anfield, insisting that the player himself is paying no heed to the discourse about his future.

What did Atletico chief say about Alvarez rumours?

Atletico chief Carlos Busero spoke to 365scores to emphatically pour cold water on rumours surrounding Alvarez and Liverpool.

He thundered: “The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect. What is being circulated is just rumours. Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours.”

Alvarez to Liverpool has never seemed likely

Although the Argentine forward’s agent Fernando Hidalgo recently claimed that Liverpool had enquired about signing the 25-year-old before his move to Atletico last summer, it never seemed likely at any point that a transfer to Anfield was seriously on the cards.

We suspect that many Reds fans would welcome a forward as prolific as the ex-Man City player – who’s hit 23 goals in 44 games so far this season – but if the club are to sign someone of that ilk, they’ll realistically need to look elsewhere.

Persistent rumours surrounding Alexander Isak suggest that LFC are indeed on the prowl for an elite striker to add to Arne Slot’s squad, and goodness knows that one would be needed if Mo Salah doesn’t renew his contract in the coming weeks.

We can realistically strike Alvarez off the list of viable additions at Anfield this summer, but we could still see a significant reshuffle of the Reds’ attack on a similar scale to how the midfield was revamped two years ago.