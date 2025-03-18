£75.7m target Liverpool in talks with showed Slot exactly why Reds should sign him – opinion

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak may not come cheaply for Liverpool this summer, but that’s hardly a good enough reason to not try and sign the striker.

Of far greater concern to a club that has been pretty frugal since the 2023 summer transfer window should be Arsenal’s long-held interest in the Sweden international.

There’s a far greater likelihood that the Gunners could beat out Richard Hughes and his recruitment team given his status as a ‘priority target’.

In the words of Fabrizio Romano, Isak is only ‘one of the names they’re considering’ ahead of the end of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool already laying down some groundwork

At the very least, it seems we’re already working on giving ourselves a fighting chance of pulling off a move.

Having hopefully learned from the pitfalls of a failed gazumping attempt for now Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, it’s understood that we’ve already made some contact with Alexander Isak’s entourage.

One slight snag in both ours and Arsenal’s plans, however, may come in the form of Newcastle’s understandable reluctance to part ways with their star man.

Indeed, one report originating with the Daily Mail claims that Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has urged the club’s decision-makers to resist the temptation of summer bids.

With figures in excess of £75.7m already being discussed, however, and Champions League qualification still up in the air, the extent of the club’s willpower remains to be seen.

Alexander Isak has already shown Arne Slot his class

As far as potential auditions are concerned, Isak has aced both opportunities against his potential future employers and head coach in Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

The 25-year-old missed out on our 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Anfield in February, but delivered when it counted at St James’ Park and Wembley Stadium. He supplied a goal and an assist in the Premier League and another goal in the Carabao Cup final.

Our recruitment team, of course, will rightly wish to look deeper into his overall contributions – and they won’t be disappointed with 28 goal contributions in 33 games (across all competitions).

Beyond Mo Salah’s record-breaking numbers this season, only Cody Gakpo comes close with 21 goal contributions in 40 games (across all competitions).

Let’s not get started one of the two central options he’d be potentially replacing in either Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota!

Player Games Goal Contributions Minutes per Goal Contribution Alexander Isak 33 28 93.32 Darwin Nunez 40 14 134.42 Diogo Jota 29 11 134.63 Luis Diaz 42 18 154.72 Cody Gakpo 40 21 103.28

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile