Transfer reporter drops significant Darwin Nunez update as Liverpool exit deemed ‘possible’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The futures of several Liverpool forwards have been in the spotlight of late, and Darwin Nunez is one of those.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed (via YouTube) that he expects the Reds’ number 9 to depart in the summer, having seemingly been close to joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr in January.

It remains to be seen whether or not this’ll be the Uruguayan’s final season at Anfield, but the 25-year-old appears to have one prominent suitor from a major European league.

Atletico considering Nunez transfer bid

On Tuesday, Ben Jacobs reported for GIVEMESPORT (also sharing a link to the article via X) that Atletico Madrid are considering a summer move for Nunez.

Diego Simeone’s side are understood to be planning a bid in the region of €35m-€40m (£29.5m-£33.7m) for the Uruguay striker, who continues to be of interest to Al-Nassr, and an Anfield exit for the 25-year-old is deemed to be ‘possible’.

Would Liverpool be prepared to take a substantial loss on Nunez?

After scoring 15 goals in his first season at Liverpool and then following it up with 18 last term, Nunez has only managed seven in the current campaign despite featuring in 40 games (Transfermarkt).

Despite some heroic contributions such as his stoppage time brace against Brentford, the output just hasn’t been regular enough from a player who cost an initial £64m from Benfica three years ago, and the figures quoted by Jacobs suggest that Atletico believe they can sign the striker at a loss-making price for LFC.

It’d seem like spectacularly poor business from the Merseyside giants to take a 50% hit on the Uruguayan, particularly if they were to accept such an amount and fail to bring anyone in to replace the gap he’d leave in the squad.

Also, with three years remaining on his contract, it’s not as if Liverpool desperately need to take whatever money they can for Nunez. The Premier League leaders would be in a position of strength if the LaLiga club were to submit an offer for our number 9.

Atletico’s sporting director Carlos Busero has emphatically shut down recent rumours surrounding reported Anfield interest in Julian Alvarez. Will FSG be equally blunt in quelling speculation about the Uruguay striker, now that Simeone’s side could come calling?