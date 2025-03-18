Time frame for Conor Bradley’s injury return confirmed as Liverpool presented with major issue

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are perhaps welcoming a break from domestic action this week, though that doesn’t mean that we can’t still be hit with injury news for players like Conor Bradley.

Speaking before this week’s international matches, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill said (via the Belfast Telegraph):

“He’s frustrated, but his initial frustration has kind of subsided a little bit and his focus is on trying to get fit for the end of the season because there is so much to play for.

“Liverpool have the league run-in which every player will want to be involved in, so I think the focus is on getting himself fit, and Conor is very diligent on that side of things.

“He will do everything possible to get fit and follow Liverpool’s guidance.”

It’s perhaps a little more serious than some expected, with a view being a comeback before the end of the season and not at the end of this international break.

Conor Bradley looks set for more time on the treatment table

With Trent Alexander-Arnold being injured for the Carabao Cup final, it was likely even more tough to watch on from the sidelines for the right back.

He will be fully aware that a potential place in our side could open up before the start of next season and so the 21-year-old will be eager to impress.

As it’s been reported that contract negotiations have already begun with the academy graduate, it’s clear that he’s viewed as a long-term prospect at Anfield.

The boyhood Red has been a brilliant option in our side but his injury record is certainly a concern, with both our senior players struggling to stay fit of late.

That leaves Jarell Quansah as our starting right back for the next few weeks, which is certainly not ideal with the magnitude of games looming.

After a poor run of form and limited options in our defence already, we could be presented with a major issue, should more fitness problems occur.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley