Darwin Nunez bemoans ‘the ball doesn’t want to go in’ in upsetting Uruguayan interview

Liverpool have had a bad week and it seems Darwin Nunez’s future lies away from Anfield, with the forward sharing his current mindset.

Speaking after arriving in his home nation (via Ovacion), the striker said: “I’m happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it; these are moments that one goes through in football, and as I said recently: I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play, but rather I’m going to keep working so I can play.

“I know I’m not performing as well as I should; it’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of ​​being able to break it in the next match.

“But then you get a slump, and I’m always there to help my teammates when I come back to the national team.”

Speaking about further about Liverpool, he added: “The ball doesn’t want to go in…

“[The international break is a chance] to forget a little about what’s happening there, and besides, there’s nothing more beautiful for a player than wearing your country’s jersey.”

It’s sad to hear that our No.9 is clearly struggling with confidence at the moment but he seems resolute in his belief that a comeback is looming.

Darwin Nunez is looking for a chance to bounce back on the pitch

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the wheels are in motion already for the 25-year-old to leave Anfield this summer and that feels like the increasingly obvious conclusion to this season.

Teams like Atletico Madrid have been touted as potential destinations and it will be interesting to see where, and more importantly for how much, any potential transfer is.

It’s likely that the former Benfica man will use this week as a chance to showcase the talents he does possess and maybe send a message to Arne Slot, or any potential suitors.

