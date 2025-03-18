Robbie Fowler says Arne Slot has done something ‘unbelievable’ since replacing Jurgen Klopp

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot took on what looked like football’s ultimate poisoned chalice last June when he replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool dugout, but so far the Dutchman has exceeded all expectations.

Although the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League last week, they won their first seven games in the competition under him and were edged out on penalties by a superb Paris Saint-Germain side, while also reaching a third Carabao Cup final in four years.

Most significantly, LFC sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League going into April, having lost just once in the top flight so far this season. As several pundits have claimed, it’d take a monumental collapse for them not to win the title from here.

Fowler: Slot has been a ‘phenomenal manager’ for Liverpool

Slot has won a firm seal of approval from a true Anfield legend in Robbie Fowler, who couldn’t speak highly enough of how well the 46-year-old has done to ensure that Klopp hasn’t been ‘missed’.

The former Liverpool striker told the PA news agency (via Evening Standard): “The last week was not what we wanted but I think [Slot has] been a phenomenal manager for the club.

“Every Liverpool fan will forgive losing the Champions League and League Cup as, other than a catastrophic development, Liverpool are going to win the Premier League; and for a manager to come in and do that is a phenomenal achievement.