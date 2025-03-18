Impressive Harvey Elliott statistics suggest Slot should give him more game time

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott came off the bench during our Carabo Cup final and provided an impressive contribution with the tackle and assist before Federico Chiesa’s goal.

It feels like whenever our No.19 is given a chance to shine, he takes it but that still isn’t enough to regularly see him given the opportunity from the start of the game.

Following the loss to Newcastle, football data editor Michael Reid posted on X: ‘In Harvey Elliott’s last 43 appearances for Liverpool, he’s only started 16 of them, but has 7 goals & 12 assists – averaging a goal involvement every 97 minutes.’

Given the small number of minutes the 21-year-old normally has to operate in, this makes these numbers even more impressive.

A goal in Paris and an assist at Wembley shows that this isn’t being done against lesser opposition or in ‘nothing’ games either.

Harvey Elliott has impressed this season despite limited chances

The international break may have disrupted this personal momentum for boyhood Red though he may be injured at present.

Footage of him limping out of Wembley throws participation in England’s under-21 camp in doubt, so we hope the midfielder will be fit an healthy soon.

Arne Slot has stated that the form of Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah are the main reasons why the former Fulham academy star hasn’t played more.

The pair have certainly been some of our more consistent performers this season, especially the Egyptian, though Harvey Elliott couldn’t have done much extra in his small number of minutes he gets to play.

Perhaps these stats and recent displays can be enough for more opportunities to be provided in the home straight of this season.

You can view the Elliott stat via @michael_reid11 on X:

In Harvey Elliott's last 43 appearances for Liverpool, he's only started 16 of them, but has 7 goals & 12 assists – averaging a goal involvement every 97 minutes. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 17, 2025

