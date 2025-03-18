Carragher receives surprise international call-up to play for Malta

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

As domestic action comes to a halt, few expected Carragher to be the name of the moment during this international break.

Liverpool are still reeling from losing the Carabao Cup final this weekend that it almost feels good to have a break from action.

One man who isn’t having a break is James Carragher, after receiving his first senior international call-up.

As reported on Wigan Athletic’s X account: ‘Congratulations to @Latics_Academy graduate, James Carragher, who has earned his first international call-up for Malta!’

The son of Jamie Carragher was born and raised in Liverpool, as well as being part of our academy set-up during his formative footballing years.

In 2017 the defender moved to Wigan’s academy, signed his first professional contract in 2021 and is now a first team player for the League One club.

After an injury plagued start to his career, the 22-year-old has played 30 matches in all competitions this season and his performances have been recognised on the international stage.

James Carragher is set to emulate his Dad by playing internationally

The central defender qualifies for the Mediterranean island nation through his grandfather and was recently awarded Maltese citizenship.

It’s a great step to play against a higher standard of opposition, with a match against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland looming during this upcoming set of fixtures.

We’re used to seeing his Dad speaking on Sky Sports nowadays, touting who the Reds will be signing in the summer, though he too played on the international stage during his career.

It’s sure to be a proud day for the Carragher family should James make his debut this week.

You can view confirmation of Carragher’s call-up via @LaticsOfficial on X:

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗢𝘄𝗻. 💙 🇲🇹 Congratulations to @Latics_Academy graduate, James Carragher, who has earned his first international call-up for Malta! 👏#wafc 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9ygFdPMHdY — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) March 17, 2025

