Jeremie Frimpong fuelled Liverpool transfer speculation with what he just did on int’l duty

(Pictures courtesy of OnsOranje & Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong’s playful moment with Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on international duty will only add fuel to the fire as far as transfer rumours are concerned.

The Bayer Leverkusen wing-back has been heavily linked with a switch to the Merseyside giants this summer amid prolonged contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With only a few months to go now on terms expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season, the Reds could very well be in need of serious defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

The question, of course, remains as to just how genuine Liverpool’s interest in Frimpong really is.

Jeremie Frimpong has a go at Scouse

To give credit where credit’s due to the Bundesliga sensation, his attempt at the Scouse accent is far from the worst we’ve ever heard!

The 24-year-old was spotted greeting Gravenberch and Liverpool’s international contingent following their arrival at the Dutch camp.

There was a particularly warm embrace for our summer 2023 signing before the defender went on to share pleasantries with Virgil van Dijk.

To think that, had Frimpong opted to sign for us instead of Manchester City earlier in his career, he may very well have been on the same plane out to the Netherlands this March!

You can catch the footage below, courtesy of @OnsOranje on X (formerly Twitter):

Prepare for further transfer speculation

It’s not really much to go on, in our view, but we’ve no doubt this clip will be the subject of much debate today with regard to Liverpool’s upcoming summer transfer plans.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential exit this summer, amid clear interest from Real Madrid, may very well leave us in need of a new right-back to support Conor Bradley.

Reliable German insider Christian Falk has already noted that we’re admirers of Jeremie Frimpong, so it would seem he’s at least on a shortlist of potential options for Richard Hughes and his recruitment team.

There’s nothing particularly concrete, in our view, to suggest that he’s a bolt-on option to replace our vice-captain this summer, however, should he seek pastures new.

One to keep an eye on, of course, as the months progress.

