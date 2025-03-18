Report: Liverpool open to offers for £55m wizard as his former club consider potential reunion

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly set a price at which they could be prepared to cash in on one member of Arne Slot’s current squad.

On Monday, ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Anfield chiefs ‘will look to move on’ Diogo Jota during the summer transfer window amid a suggestion that the Reds’ head coach has been disappointed by the 28-year-old.

That claim now seems to have been corroborated by another outlet, judging by a report which emerged a few hours later.

Liverpool reportedly open to offers for Diogo Jota

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are open to offers for their number 20 and have apparently named his price at £55m, which is £14m more than what they paid to sign him from Wolves in 2020.

To that end, the Molineux outfit are now weighing up the possibility of bringing the Portugal forward back to the Midlands, with a belief that they can convince him to reunite with the club which first brought him to English football eight years ago.

It’s claimed that Anfield chiefs believe they’re in a strong position when it comes to negotiations over the potential sale of Jota, who still has two years remaining on his current contract and is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.

Could Liverpool cash in on Jota this summer?

Could this conceivably be the 28-year-old’s final season at Liverpool?

His fifth campaign at Anfield hasn’t been kind to him, with injury problems once again rearing their ugly head and the Portuguese attacker currently enduring a 10-match scoring drought dating back to his equaliser against Nottingham Forest two months ago (Transfermarkt).

A largely invisible performance in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday laid bare just how low Jota’s confidence is right now, and his ongoing slump has unfortunately coincided with similar barren spells for Luis Diaz (one goal in 18 games) and Darwin Nunez (one in his last 13 matches).

With so many forwards out of form at the same time, it’s no real surprise that Liverpool have been heavily linked with Alexander Isak, whose goal at Wembley was his 10th in 13 appearances since the start of 2025.

If the Reds can sign the Newcastle marksman and make a £14m profit on selling Jota, that’d feel like a shrewd combination of business, but we’re not in a position to chuck our number 20 out the door unless a high-quality replacement is brought in.

Diogo might be bereft of form at the moment, but he’s shown just how lethal he can be throughout his time at Anfield, and hopefully he’ll return from the international break reinvigorated and primed to finish the season strongly!