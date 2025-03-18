‘Cold light of day’ – Paul Merson hits the nail on the head with latest Liverpool admission

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paul Merson has hit the nail on the head with his latest comments about Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side have had a terrible week after being dumped out of the Champions League by PSG last Tuesday, before losing 2-1 to Newcastle at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Plymouth Argyle at the start of last month, the only trophy the Merseyside-based outfit can now pick up this season is the Premier League title.

Not the worst trophy to win, you’d have every right to claim, and former Arsenal favourite Merson has now put Liverpool’s situation ‘in perspective’.

Paul Merson says Liverpool have had a bad week but has called for perspective over the Premier League leaders' season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/b0umgB7Zlk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2025

There’s no hiding the fact that the past week has been a tough one for all connected with the club.

But, at the start of the season, most fans would’ve been content with a decent cup run and a top-four finish.

There was plenty of uncertainty when Jurgen Klopp left the club in the summer, but his successor Slot has already proved this season that he can and will succeed at Anfield.

Just five more wins are required for us to win our 20th top-flight title and there’ll be a proper party in May if we can get over the line.

That will mark a phenomenal first season in charge for the former Feyenoord head coach – and there will be plenty of reason for optimism if the Dutchman can strengthen his squad in the summer before we do it all over again.