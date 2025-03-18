‘Disappointed’ – Paul Scholes singles out 26-y/o Liverpool player who made them fall apart vs Newcastle

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Paul Scholes has called into question Alexis Mac Allister’s performance during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle.

The Merseysiders succumbed to a deserved 2-1 defeat to Eddie Howe’s side, with Federico Chiesa’s late goal in extra time coming too late to stop the rot.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak ensured the Magpies lifted their first piece of domestic silverware in 70 years, leaving their opponents with “just” the Premier League title to contest in 2024/25.

Did Liverpool fall apart because of Alexis Mac Allister?

We can’t lay the blame exclusively at Mac Allister’s feet – performances elsewhere across the pitch were, barring a few exceptions, utterly diabolical.

Still, Paul Scholes argued that the Argentine’s key role within Arne Slot’s outfit – as the man who ‘gets Liverpool playing’ – meant matters were hardly helped by his poor outing.

“You have to be a little bit disappointed with the way Liverpool played, especially in the midfield area. I just think Newcastle overpowered them,” the former Manchester United star spoke on The Overlap.

“I think Mac Allister is a really good player, he’s been really good for them this season, but it was just common sense for me.

“He kept taking too many touches. When you’re playing against powerful people, it’s the last thing you do; you’ve got to take one or two touches, don’t let anyone near you.

“It’s not something Mac Allister does, is it? And he’s the player I think gets Liverpool playing, almost like a Modric has been through the years.

“When he’s not quite right, I just think the whole thing’s messed up.”

Statistically, the former Brighton & Hove Albion technician posted his second-worst performance (6.4/10) of the entire campaign, second only to his 6.3/10 display against the Seagulls earlier in the Carabao Cup, according to Sofascore.

With the greatest of respect to Alexis Mac Allister, he was simply ineffectual at Wembley Stadium, proving uncombative and lacking any creativity.

Only 2/6 ground duels were won, the 26-year-old lost possession 10 times and failed to supply a single key pass on Sunday. Compare these figures to Newcastle’s midfield and it makes for somewhat difficult reading.

Players Ground Duels Key Passes Alexis Mac Allister 2/6 0 Bruno Guimaraes 9/14 2 Sandro Tonali 1/6 0 Joelinton 7/9 0

Fatigue is playing a role

Much in a similar vein to Mo Salah, these players haven’t suddenly become terrible overnight.

Fatigue has unquestionably played a role here, with Mac Allister clocking up the fourth-highest amount of minutes played across all competitions for Liverpool in the 2024/25 season.

Player Minutes Played Virgil van Dijk 3,717 Mo Salah 3,696 Ryan Gravenberch 3,516 Alexis Mac Allister 3,081

Whilst it’s great to see that Arne Slot has so much faith in these players, it’s a little troubling that we’ve seen such a lack of faith shown in the wider squad.

Now our No.10 has paid the price for the remarkable demands placed on his body this term.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile