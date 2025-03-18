BBC pundit uses Richard Hughes’ track record to predict Liverpool summer transfer success

It’s been a strange week for Liverpool fans after watching our side eliminated from two competitions, with many now pondering what transfers are needed for the club.

Jamie Carragher spoke after the Newcastle defeat about the key areas where he would strengthen the team, as attacking reinforcements are now seemingly a priority.

Richard Hughes will head the recruitment team, that includes Arne Slot, and as they plot who needs to be brought in – we will have to sit back as fans and watch to see how successful they will be.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Michael Brown provided his thoughts on how this could pan out:

“What that recruitment team have done at Bournemouth, now they have changed and gone to Liverpool, I think they will be more than up to the standards of what they want and they have put everything already in order.”

We all hope this will be a classic Michael Edwards-esque summer, where high fees are collected for outgoing players and some new talent is purchased for a reasonable price.

Richard Hughes has a busy summer ahead of him

It’s amazing how we can be so impressive in the league, yet still all expecting a summer of mass change.

Our new head coach has been patient before adding his own players to the squad and with the contract situation around the much-discussed trio and a string of players seeming out of favour – change is afoot.

If the Dutchman can get a title-winning tune of the current crop, then once he adds some faces that are signed with his say-so – things could get even better.

The only issue is that should we fail to achieve the new deals that we want for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, then we could start the window two steps back already.

Add on the failure to complete a deal for Martin Zubimendi last summer – some skeptics will likely grow louder should we not see instant transfer success.

