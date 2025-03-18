Robbie Fowler makes Liverpool contracts prediction amid philosophical reminder for Reds fans

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Robbie Fowler is confident that two Liverpool players will sign new contracts at the club in the coming weeks, amid a philosophical reminder to Reds fans about the inevitably finite status of every individual at Anfield.

A marvellous season on the pitch has been played out to a worriyng backdrop of endless speculation over the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, each of whom now has just over three months remaining on their respective deals.

The discourse over the trio will rumble on throughout the current international break, although the captain recently stated that a decision will be made on his future before the end of the campaign.

Fowler expects two of Liverpool trio to sign new contracts

Fowler has had his say about the ongoing three-pronged contractual saga at Liverpool and is maintaining an upbeat perspective irrespective of what happens with the players in question.

He told the PA news agency (via Evening Standard): “I don’t think all three will go. I think two will stay, although that’s with no inside knowledge. But regardless of whether they stay or go, Liverpool as a football club will live to fight another day. Players come and go.”

The 49-year-old also believes that, if Trent were to leave, ‘there would be a lot of understanding’ from Reds supporters as the right-back ‘has achieved everything he could achieve’ at Anfield.

Liverpool will survive whatever happens, but losing all three would be tough to take

Fowler is right in saying that Liverpool will survive without the long-serving trio, having moved on from the departures of many a club legend in the past. Indeed, ‘God’ himself has heaped praised on Arne Slot for minimising the impact that Jurgen Klopp leaving could’ve had on the Reds.

If his prediction is correct and LFC lost just one of Salah, Trent or Van Dijk this summer, they should be able to withstand a single exit, even if replacing the player who goes could be tricky. However, if all three were to leave simultaneously, that’d necessitate a monumental transfer window from FSG to atone for such a hammer blow.

If certain rumours are to be believed, at least it appears that Richard Hughes has the wheels in motion regarding prospective replacements for the trio, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Nico Schlotterbeck and Jeremie Frimpong being reported as viable candidates to come in at Anfield.

There’s a strong likelihood that Liverpool fans will have a Premier League title to celebrate in a few weeks’ time, and if there were multiple new contract announcments to go along with it, the spring of 2025 could be a period of unbridles joy among Kopites.

One way or another, the futures of Salah, Trent or Van Dijk will be decided in the coming weeks. Fingers crossed they’ll all still be part of Slot’s squad by the start of next season!