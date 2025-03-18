German journalist provides latest on Van Dijk links to Bayern Munich this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk’s pending contract end will be widely discussed in the final months of this season, with Bayern Munich being the latest touted to secure his services.

Providing an update, Florian Pletternberg stated: ‘Many new rumours linking FC Bayern with Virgil van Dijk are wide of the mark!

‘The 33-y/o world-class defender is currently not a topic at Bayern. There have also been no concrete talks or negotiations in recent times.

‘Instead, Liverpool are still doing everything they can to extend his contract beyond the season and remain optimistic.’

It’s positive for us to hear that those in charge of the club remain optimistic that our captain will extend his contract beyond the close of this campaign.

Virgil van Dijk remaining at Liverpool would be a huge boost

In the fallout of the Carabao Cup final, the Dutchman was one of our most influential players and clearly gave everything during the game.

After the match he showed his leadership qualities once again and these two factors are why we need to see the defender remain at the club.

There were more cryptic updates from Virgil van Dijk after the loss to Newcastle and it seems like he’s the most likely of the contract trio to remain at Anfield.

We may not have too long to wait for a concrete news on the captain of the Netherlands but as we approach to final stretch in this season, it’s strange to not know much more.

Let’s just hope we’re celebrating more than a Premier League title, by the close of this campaign.

