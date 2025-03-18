‘No talks, no negotiations’: Definitive Van Dijk contract update provided – report

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are praying that we hear some positive contract news soon and we’ve been provided another update on the future of Virgil van Dijk.

Taking to X, Julien Laurens reported: ‘There is nothing between PSG and Virgil Van Dijk.

‘No talks, no negotiations, no 100m signing on fee offer. Nothing.

‘Virgil had a chat with Luis Campos and Nasser Al Khelaifi after the Champions League second leg and it wasn’t about his future but about the two games they played.’

The French journalist wanted to rubbish the PSG links, that have grown in ferocity since the meeting between our captain and the French side’s officials after our match last week.

That can mean we can breathe somewhat of a sigh of relief, though we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to links between our No.4 and a new club.

Virgil van Dijk speculation won’t end until we get a contract answer

The longer the season goes on and the closer we get to the end, the contract trio will be more and more surrounded in speculation.

Ronald Koeman remained a little close-lipped as he shared any information he had on the 33-year-old’s club future – much like the player has himself.

The captain of the Netherlands has repeatedly stated that he’s focussed on this season only, as he attempts to become the first player from his nation to lead a side to Premier League glory.

Add on it being the first time since 1990 that we could see the league title be lifted in front of our fans, there’s so much to play for.

Perhaps we should all share this laser focus and not get caught up in the constant media circus that surrounds the future of our No.4.

