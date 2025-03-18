‘He’s still looking’: Koeman provides Van Dijk contract update after talks with Dutch captain

Pictures via OnsOranje on YouTube

Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool remains unclear and now his national team manager has provided further news on what he’s heard from the man himself.

Speaking with the press ahead of this week’s international matches, Ronald Koeman said: “Whether he signs there [a new contract with Liverpool] or signs with another big club, that’s all fine with me…

“We’ll see what happens and what I understand from Virgil, he’s still looking for the level where he is now.”

It seems once again that there is no deal in place at present for our captain at this stage but also that the coach of the Netherlands doesn’t really see much impact on his team, around this story.

The pair have seemingly spoken about the matter but not enough to suggest anything other than the 33-year-old sees himself playing at the highest level next season – supposedly including for the national team.

Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool future remains somewhat of a mystery

Reports from Germany distanced Bundesliga clubs from signing our centre back, whilst the Reds ‘do everything they can’ to secure his services.

The rhetoric from the 33-year-old before the League Cup final was that he wants to play in finals for Liverpool ‘again and again and again’, which is certainly not possible if he leaves in the summer.

We’re in a strange juxtaposition between the player and everyone around him saying that there’s no news to provide but also a growing feeling that a new deal will be agreed.

It won’t affect the national team much but every Liverpool fan is desperate for Virgil van Dijk to be our captain next season.

You can view Koeman’s comments on Van Dijk (from 12:40) via OnsOranje on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley