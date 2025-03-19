Alexis Mac Allister reflects on a ‘painful week’ at Liverpool and what has to happen after the international break

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has been a pivotal part of the Liverpool team this season and has been very much involved in what has been a tough week for the club.

After being eliminated from the Champions League and beaten in the Carabao Cup final, our No.10 spoke about how he’s feeling at present.

Taking to his Instagram account, the midfielder wrote: ‘Painful week for us but It doesn’t change the great things we’ve done this season, especially in the Premier League.

‘Time to stick together and go for it after international break.’

It’s a good way to put a positive spin on results and we shouldn’t forget that we did beat Southampton to record another three points, before two hard matches.

Alexis Mac Allister is ready to reset after the international break

Paul Scholes fingered some blame toward the Argentine’s performance at Wembley, as we repeatedly lost the midfield battle against Newcastle.

It wasn’t aided by the decision to mark Dan Burn from corners either, though this wouldn’t be what our No.10 is usually judged by.

It’s not fair to place too much blame on the former Brighton man, as the whole squad failed to turn up in two important matches.

Thankfully, the lead that we have built up at the top of the Premier League has allowed some room for error in the closing weeks of the campaign.

With the Merseyside derby at Anfield waiting and games against sides like Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham – the season is far from over.

Let’s hope Arne Slot can get his team back in order and that we can attack the home straight in such an impressive manner, that we win the league with several games to spare.

You can view Mac Allister’s comments via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Mac Allister (@alemacallister)

