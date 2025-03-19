‘I’m still the main man’: Dalglish puts Robertson in his place with brilliant comeback

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson is still very much a first team regular at Liverpool and has been for many years, with a clear relationship being built in this time with Kenny Dalglish.

The two Scotsmen have plenty in common and with our left back currently being sat on 80 appearances for his nation, he’s chasing down the record set by our former No.7 – with 102 caps in his career.

Speaking about whether he wants to take the king’s record, the 31-year-old said: “No, I’m not denying it [wanting to beat him].

“I actually said it to Kenny Dalglish the other week. I said, ‘you know, I’m coming for you!’

“And his reply was that, plenty of players have said that to him before and he’s still the main man! So that’s in typical Kenny fashion.

“Obviously the World Cup campaign’s coming up, you’ve got dreams of playing for the World Cup, so that looks after the next two years.

“And then obviously the next Euros, there’s games going to be at Hampden, which you would have dreams of seeing that, playing in that.

“But, obviously at that point I’m maybe 33… if you’re talking about caps and that’s me 33, 34, and then all of a sudden, maybe Steve Clarke stops picking me!

“Maybe that’s how it ends, but no, look, we’ll wait and see, but I’m just happy to get 81 [caps] on Thursday, hopefully.”

It’s easy to see how passionate our No.26 is about being the captain for his nation and he wants to continue representing them for as long as possible.

Andy Robertson is coming for Kenny Dalglish’s Scotland crown

With John McGinn and Craig Gordon both being in the current squad and holding a place in the top 10 of games played in front of the Tartan Army too, our defender may be aware that if he should break the record – it may not stand for too long.

Therefore there may be extra fire within his belly to ensure he ends his career at No.1, as nobody will ever be able to take this away from him.

With it being reported that a short-term contract extension is ‘plausible’ for the former Hull City man on Merseyside, he will be eager to show both Arne Slot and Steve Clarke that he has plenty of miles still in the tank.

Andy Robertson has already stated that the end of this season is set to be a ‘roller coaster’ and will be determined to be the man who starts at left back for some crucial games that could help us clinch the title.

You can watch Robertson’s comments on Dalglish via @BBCSportScot on X:

'Maybe Steve Clarke stops picking me. Maybe that's how it ends!' 😅 Andy Robertson on chasing down Kenny Dalglish's Scotland caps record 🧢#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/vBTmNfAbkj — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 18, 2025

