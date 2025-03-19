10 G/A Liverpool winger’s injury could see him sidelined until the end of the season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s been a tough week for Liverpool fans but it seems that the bad news can keep coming, in the shape of an injury blow for one man in particular.

As quoted in The Northern Echo, Michael Carrick was asked whether Ben Doak could play again this season and said: “It could go both ways. We’re obviously in touch [with Liverpool].

“He’s back at Liverpool, so we’ll be in touch and, without jumping to anything, we’re just going to take that as it comes. It could go both ways, so we’ll just wait and see.”

It’s a blow for the winger who has impressed with three goals and seven assists, in his 24 appearances for Middlesbrough this season.

It’s certainly not curtains for the season at this stage but there does seem to be a strong likelihood that this could be the case for the 19-year-old.

Ben Doak could miss the rest of the season through injury

Teammate Tommy Conway credited the confidence and performances of the young Scot and it’s safe to say he’s made a real impact during his short time in the north east.

With many predicting there could be somewhat of an attacking exodus at Anfield this summer, an opportunity could arise for game time under Arne Slot next season.

Injuries have already been part of the former Celtic attacker’s career though and that will be a concern.

Add on that there was Boro hope he’d be back training soon, around a month ago, though the winger’s fitness problems are now dragging on much longer than expected.

It’s going to be a tough end to the season for Ben Doak but his focus should be firmly placed on ensuring he’s fit and healthy for pre-season, in the hope of a strong future with the Reds.

