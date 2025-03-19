Liverpool fans rejoice as an international break finally brings some positive injury news

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It’s been a tough week for Liverpool fans but we have finally been greeted with some good news, in the shape of a positive injury update for one player.

As reported by Mail Sport’s Lewis Steele on X: ‘Harvey Elliott training with England Under 21s today after nasty injury at end of Carabao Cup final saw him limp on to the team bus.’

It’s great that there hasn’t been anything too sinister, especially when the videos of the 21-year-old limping out of the stadium were shared after our game with Newcastle.

Given a lack of minutes for the Reds, the attacking midfielder would have been desperate to be part of international action and he looks to have his wish.

Harvey Elliott will be looking forward to playing football this week

Following an assist in the Carabao Cup final, it was shared that the England under-21 international is averaging a goal involvement every 97 minutes at present.

Given the limited amount of minutes the former Fulham man is playing at present, these figures showcase how effective he’s been.

Our No.19 must be frustrated with the lack of opportunity that has been given to him in recent weeks and will be thinking what more he needs to do.

Let’s hope that he can continue to channel this frustration in a positive way, when and if he’s back on the pitch for the Reds in the closing weeks of the season.

This starts with international duty and let’s hope we’re seeing some moments of brilliance from Harvey in the next week.

Harvey Elliott training with England Under 21s today after nasty injury at end of Carabao Cup final saw him limp on to the team bus — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) March 19, 2025

