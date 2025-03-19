James Pearce names the two left-backs on Liverpool’s ‘agenda’ this summer

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are expecting an overhaul of our attacking line this summer, though options for a new left back seem to be high on the agenda.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Strengthening at left-back is also on the agenda.

‘Milos Kerkez, 21, is highly regarded, but Bournemouth would want around three times the £15.5m they paid AZ for the Hungary international in 2023.

‘Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, 19, is another option.’

There’s two names there that have had a different level of coverage but will certainly be of interest nonetheless.

Milos Kerkez and Jorrel Hato appear to be on the Liverpool radar

Milos Kerkez will be a familiar name to many, as he plays for Bournemouth in the Premier League and has been linked with becoming a Red for a long time now.

It’s reported that meetings with his agents are set to take place, as the Hungarian with two goals and five assists in 29 games for the team sat 10th in the division – ponders his future.

Jorrel Hato will be a little less known and seems to be happy with his own development at Ajax, even though he was spotted at Anfield earlier in the season.

A friendship with Ryan Gravenberch, alongside sharing a home nation with Arne Slot, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, means that it shouldn’t be too hard to convince the 19-year-old on a Merseyside switch.

Quite what this all means for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas will be of interest too, though it seems clear that the Scot has been the preferred option in recent weeks.

If that means the Greek Scouser will depart and then our No.26 will become a less regular fixture in the team, it will be interesting to see if all parties are happy with this change.

