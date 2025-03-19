Pearce offers sobering ‘dose of reality’ on Liverpool’s financial capacity this summer

There are perceptions that, even though Liverpool have been great this season, the war chest will be opened for reinforcements yet James Pearce has attempted to relax expectation.

Writing for The Athletic, the Anfield correspondent reported: ‘If Van Dijk and Salah sign extensions, less business will need to be conducted this summer, but those contracts would still put a dent in the funds available for transfers.

‘As the rumour mill starts to crank up again, there needs to be a dose of reality.

‘Liverpool recently posted a £57m pre-tax loss for last season and had the second-biggest wage bill in the Premier League at £386m per year.’

This is an excerpt from a full article about our summer activity but this section alone allows plenty to be unpicked.

Liverpool fans may be concerned about a lack of spending power

If we overlook the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new deal wasn’t even considered here, suggesting his exit is nearly confirmed, a lack of funds could be a concern.

We all want to see Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah stay at the club, though doing so will seemingly dent our chances of signing a marquee name.

Whether this is a concern is up to personal opinion, as there should be faith placed in the hands of the recruitment team who will be looking for the right players at the right price.

We’ve seen confidence grow that our captain will remain at the club, with rumours of a PSG move being rubbished, though doing so will impact our chances to find a long-term replacement.

If a move for Alexander Isak is seen as the right way to fill a No.9 void, then signing the Egyptian King again may take away the funds to complete this deal.

It’s going to be a complex summer of incomings, outgoings and book balancing but if we do so as the Premier League champions – perhaps we should trust those in charge of these important tasks.

