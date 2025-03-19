Another club joins transfer race for Caoimhin Kelleher – but he absolutely must not go there

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to move on from Liverpool at the end of this season, and it’s plausible that he may have already played his last game for the Reds.

The 26-year-old started his third Carabao Cup final on Sunday but was unable to prevent his side from falling to defeat against Newcastle.

The Magpies are one of the clubs who’ve been linked with a potential move for the goalkeeper, along with the likes of Leeds, and the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili at Anfield in the summer will add further competition for the number 1 berth in Arne Slot’s squad.

Spurs enter transfer race for Kelleher

On Tuesday night, GIVEMESPORT reiterated that Kelleher is likely to depart Liverpool over the next few months, with another prospective suitor seemingly throwing their name into the ring to try and sign him.

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the growing list of admirers for the Republic of Ireland international, but there could be one significant obstacle which prevents them from bringing him to north London.

It’s understood that Spurs will continue to give their backing to current goalkeeping options Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky (who joined in January) and can’t guarantee the Reds netminder the regular game-time that he’s craving.

Kelleher simply must be a nailed-on starter at his next club

Liverpool should only sell Kelleher on one condition – that the purchasing club would immediately make him their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

The Irishman is far too good to be warming the bench all the time, something he’s done for years at Anfield due to the continued brilliance of Alisson Becker, and he’s most unfortunate to play in the one position which has the least scope for squad rotation.

If Spurs and fellow reported suitors Chelsea can’t assure him of regular minutes, realistically they haven’t a hope of being able to secure his services. The 26-year-old has proven that he’s more than good enough to be a nailed-on starter in the Premier League and even in European competition (ask Kylian Mbappe about it!).

So long as there’s a suitor for Kelleher who can offer him the game-time that he needs, and who are at a level which is reflective of his ability, Liverpool would likely cash in on him in that instance. If they do so, they must ensure that they’re getting a fair price for one of the best ‘keepers in the English top flight.

The Irishman has outgrown being a reliable second-choice option. He deserves to start every single week, and it’s a shame that he’ll never truly have the chance to do so at Anfield.