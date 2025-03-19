Kenny Dalglish sends message to former Liverpool teammate after award win

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Sir Kenny Dalglish remains for many the greatest player to have ever played for Liverpool and when he speaks, people listen.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Scot sent a message to a former teammate after their day out in London.

The 74-year-old wrote: ‘Mr Alan Hansen MBE, congratulations old chap. Fully deserved for everything you have achieved in your career and in life,’ alongside a picture of Alan Hansen with his MBE.

It was reported on BBC Sport: ‘Former Liverpool defender and long-time BBC Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen has received his MBE for services to football and broadcasting.’

It’s great to see this news for so many different reasons.

Not only does it show the two ex-Reds are still friends, that the former defender’s work is being recognised but also after his recent health problems – it’s great to see him well again.

Just nine months ago, the former Match of the Day pundit was fighting for his life and now he’s looking fit and healthy once again.

Alan Hansen has had a tough year but is looking great now

Nine months ago, he was fighting for his life Today, Alan Hansen received an MBE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xtrtCvaghz — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 18, 2025

Back in June, the whole nation was waiting for updates as it was reported that our legendary centre back had been rushed to hospital and was fighting for his life.

News from his family that the 69-year-old was back home was celebrated as fervently among Reds, as a goal would be in front of the Kop.

Just a month later, the Scot was back on the golf course and it became clear that he was now on the road to recovery which was topped off at Windsor Castle this week.

Long may the two men who won so many trophies at Anfield be able to reflect on their many successful memories at the club and continue to be recognsied for what they have done for Liverpool and the game.

You can view Dalglish’s message to Hansen via his Instagram account:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley