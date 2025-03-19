Exit expected: Top Liverpool target set for crunch meeting with his agents this week – report

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

One reported Liverpool transfer target is due to hold a crunch meeting with his agents in the coming days amid claims that he could be on the move this summer.

The Reds’ ongoing admiration of Milos Kerkez has been well-documented, with Fabrizio Romano reiterating earlier this week that the Bournemouth left-back is on the Anfield club’s ‘list’ of prospective signings and is a player they ‘love’.

With the Cherries’ magnificent season hitting the wall a bit in recent weeks (just one point from their last four league games), there seems an increasing possibility that the 21-year-old could move on from the Vitality Stadium, especially if Andoni Iraola’s side miss out on European qualification.

Liverpool-linked Kerkez set to meet with his agents

According to TEAMtalk, the Hungary international will stage a ‘critical meeting’ with his agents later this week to assess his options for the summer transfer window.

There’s an acceptance from Bournemouth that Kerkez will likely depart the south coast after this season, and it’s understood that he’s Liverpool’s top left-back target as they seek to prioritise that position when the market reopens in June.

The Reds aren’t alone in their admiration for the defender, with Real Madrid also keen on the Cherries’ number 3. Those two club are believed to be at the head of the queue due to their readiness to splash out for the player.

Could Kerkez to Liverpool be a runner this summer?

The international break has inevitably seen a whole host of named being linked with Liverpool, but Kerkez has been the most sustained target of the many being reported.

The Hungarian served a reminder of his creative quality with a stunning assist for Marcus Tavernier’s goal in Bournemouth’s recent 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, and his prospective arrival could give the Reds a renewed attacking thrust which has been missing from the left-back position this season.

The 21-year-old has two goals and five assists in the current campaign, far outstripping the three goal contributions of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas combined.

Kerkez emphasised on a online livestream in January that he wouldn’t be going to Liverpool, but if Anfield chiefs remain persistent with their interest and he could viably see himself starting under Arne Slot, a move to Merseyside may yet be plausible.

Nothing final will be decided in the coming days, but we suspect that Reds sporting director Richard Hughes (previously of Bournemouth, of course) will have more than a passing interest in the outcome of the impending discussions between the Hungarian defender and his agents.