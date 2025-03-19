Transfer insider: Newcastle ready to take action as Liverpool make their move for Alexander Isak

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League right now, and his stock will have increased even further after his decisive contribution in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final triumph.

The Swedish striker netted his 23rd goal of the season in the Magpies’ 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley, and the club on the receiving end of that strike are foremost among the prospective suitors for the 25-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano claimed in recent days that LFC chiefs have made contact with ‘people close to’ the 50-cap forward, with Arsenal also having him as their ‘absolute top target’.

Newcastle now seem to be ready to take firm action to try and convince Isak – who had an intriguing chat with Virgil van Dijk after Sunday’s cup final – to remain at St James’ Park.

Newcastle ready to give Isak huge pay increase

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the Magpies are prepared to deviate from their existing wage structure in an attempt to retain the 25-year-old, who’s been on £120,000 per week since joining from Real Sociedad in August 2022 (Capology).

It’s understood that Tyneside chiefs will need to far exceed the wages paid to their current top earner (Bruno Guimaraes on £160,000 per week) if they’re to keep their prolific number 14, who despite his club’s eagerness to open contract talks is waiting to see where his team finish in the Premier League this season before deciding on his future.

While Newcastle regard Isak as one of the world’s best strikers, sources acknowledge that his pay packet isn’t reflective of such a lofty status.

How much does Isak earn in comparison to Premier League peers?

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that the St James’ Park outfit are prepared to move heaven and earth to try and keep their top scorer, who’s already struck 58 goals in a century of appearances for the club.

The Swede could point towards the wages of the only two players above him in this season’s Premier League scoring charts – and quite a few who are well short of his tally.

According to Capology, Golden Boot frontrunner Mo Salah is on £350,000 per week at Liverpool, with second-placed Erling Haaland earning a whopping £525,000 weekly at Manchester City.

Kai Havertz (less than 50% of Isak’s top-flight goal tally for 2024/25) takes home £280,000 each week at Arsenal, while Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku (three league goals this term) is on £195,000-a-week.

If the Reds are to entice the Swedish striker to Anfield, he might feel justified in asking for well in excess of the £200k-per-week threshold, which is currently exceeded only by Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

FSG will have to be prepared to dig deeper than ever before if they’re to pull off this potentially game-changing transfer, especially now that Newcastle seem willing to push the boat out to ensure that their Wembley hero goes nowhere.