Eye-watering amount it costs a member of the public to play at Anfield this summer

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will always hold a dream to play at Anfield and score at the Kop End and now it’s available but at quite a hefty price.

In an event labelled ‘The Dream’, supporters are being offered a once in a lifetime opportunity to train as a player, watch the Reds in action and then play a match at our home stadium.

Shared in further detail on events.liverpoolfc.com, the full event is described: ‘Imagine a once-in-a-lifetime experience that puts you at the heart of Liverpool FC.

‘You’ll train with legendary former players, learning from the master’s themselves to hone your skills. Then, step onto the legendary Anfield pitch to live out the ultimate Reds fantasy – playing a match on the sacred turf.

‘Opportunities like this come along just once in a lifetime.’

It feels almost like a money-can’t-buy experience, except it can but you will need a lot of money – £6,500 (inc VAT) per person.

You can view confirmation of the price for the event via @igoelfc on X:

This is actually crazy isn’t it 😭 pic.twitter.com/0hf8GeXtOP — IGOE (@igoeLFC) March 19, 2025

With James Pearce reporting that agreeing new contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah could mean that we can’t afford to strengthen other areas of the squad, some may scoff at the idea of then wanting to fork out so much for this experience.

It is an amazing three-day event with the prospect of watching the Reds win the Premier League title being worth the admission fee alone for some fans, though this does feel very out of touch for the ‘normal’ working person.

Whether there could be a ballot of these tickets open at different tiers meaning that some of the less financially fortunate fans at least have a chance – that could be more fair.

It’s sure to split opinion but will come at a huge cost to those lucky enough to be able to afford such an amazing three days.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley