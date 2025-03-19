‘For sure…’ – What Romano has said about Julian Alvarez amid recent Liverpool transfer rumours

(Image by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano)

Fabrizio Romano has now addressed the recent transfer speculation surrounding Julian Alvarez and Liverpool.

There were reports among various outlets over the past few days claiming that the Reds had approached Atletico Madrid over a possible move for the Argentina striker, who joined the LaLiga side from Manchester City on a six-year deal last August.

Carlos Busero – sporting director at the Estadio Metropolitano – bluntly stated that such rumours are ‘incorrect’ and that the player is ‘not paying attention’ to any such discourse about his future.

What has Romano now said about Alvarez?

In his latest newsletter for GIVEMESPORT, Romano outlined that while Alvarez is quite content in the Spanish capital right now, Liverpool had him in mind as a prospective signing last year before his move to Madrid.

The Italian transfer reporter said of the 25-year-old: “He was on their shortlist last summer, for sure. Now he’s happy at Atletico and he signed for them just 9 months ago, so nothing concrete at this stage. We will see.”

Did Liverpool miss the boat by not signing Alvarez last year?

Romano’s information tallies with that of Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo, who recently claimed that Liverpool had indeed enquired about signing the Argentine before joining Atletico last summer.

Considering the struggles of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez this season (15 goals in 69 games combined), some Reds supporters might now be pining over what might’ve been if FSG were able to attract the 2022 World Cup winner to Anfield rather than seeing him go to the Spanish capital.

The ex-Manchester City striker has netted 23 times in 44 matches for his current club and scored in their Champions League round of 16 tie against arch-rivals Real Madrid, only to see his kick in the penalty shootout controversially disallowed after being harshly deemed to have struck the ball twice.

Liverpool’s chances of signing Alvarez now seem incredibly slim, especially if – as Romano has asserted – the player is happy at Atletico. Therefore, we can realistically expect even more attention to be geared towards the reported pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Even if Mo Salah is persuaded to sign a new contract, the Reds could still do with greater firepower from elsewhere, whether it comes from their existing options improving upon their form or elite-level alternatives bolstering Arne Slot’s attack.